Gillian Greene Files For Divorce From ‘Spider-Man’ Director Sam Raimi After Three Decades

Gillian Greene, the wife of acclaimed director Sam Raimi, has filed for divorce Wednesday, People reported.

The wife of renowned director Raimi, 64, has filed for divorce, concluding their 30-year marriage. The divorce was filed in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles. Greene cited irreconcilable differences in her petition, according to court documents, People reported. The documents reveal that Greene, 56, and Raimi,64, married since September 17, 1993, have not yet set a formal separation date.

Greene is seeking spousal support and has petitioned the court to deny any alimony claims by Raimi. Additionally, she is requesting that Raimi be responsible for her attorney fees. The filings also note the absence of a prenuptial agreement, the outlet reported.

Raimi is renowned for his direction of the “Spider-Man” trilogy, People reported. He boasts a diverse filmography including titles like “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “The Gift,” and “For Love of the Game.” Variety reported in April that Netflix secured the worldwide rights to Raimi’s upcoming production, “Don’t Move,” where he serves as a producer. (RELATED: Nicole Kidman Dishes On Her Marriage With Tom Cruise)

The film features Kelsey Asbille and Finn Wittrock and centers on a gripping narrative about a grieving woman’s confrontation with a serial killer in a secluded forest, according to Variety. The plot revolves around a seasoned serial killer who injects a mourning woman with a paralytic substance while isolated in a dense forest. As the drug gradually takes effect, she must urgently flee, hide, and fight for her survival before the paralytic completely incapacitates her nervous system.