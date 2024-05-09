Memphian Ex-Cop Faces Federal Charges For Allegedly Kidnapping, Fatally Shooting Victim

A former Memphis Police Department (MPD) officer was charged Wednesday in a federal court with kidnapping and fatally shooting another man three years ago and concealing the evidence, a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release reads.

Patric J. Ferguson faces eight counts related to “federal civil rights, kidnapping and weapons offenses,” the indictment states, according to the DOJ’s press release. The DOJ also accused Ferguson and a man named Joshua M. Rogers of conspiring to hide the alleged crimes and destruction of evidence. The department further alleged that Rogers was an “accessory after the fact for helping Ferguson cover up his crimes.”

Ferguson, while serving in his capacity as an MPD officer, kidnapped and fatally shot his victim in the head, the indictment alleges, according to the press release. The alleged kidnapping and murder occurred on or near Jan. 5, 2021. Rogers allegedly helped Ferguson dump the victim, R. H.’s, body into the Wolf River in Memphis and then allegedly sold the car used to transport the body for scrap. (RELATED: ‘Historic’: Ex-Cop Convicted, Faces Lengthy Sentence For Sexually Assaulting Woman During Traffic Stop)

The MPD identified R. H. as 30-year-old Robert Howard in a Jan. 10, 2021 statement. Howard’s girlfriend reported to the MPD Jan. 6, 2021 that she had not heard from him since around 5 p.m. the day before, the MPD said. She tracked and located his phone but not him.

Investigators “found that Ferguson, acting on his own accord, armed himself with his personal handgun, encountered the victim outside the residence, and forced the victim in the rear of a squad car,” the statement alleged. “Ferguson then drove to the area of Frayser Boulevard and Denver Street, where he shot and killed Mr. Howard.”

Ferguson, who was on duty at the time of the alleged crime, was not a stranger to Howard, the MPD added.

“Patric Ferguson was arrested and immediately relieved of duty from the Memphis Police Department,” the MPD’s statement revealed. “Ferguson has been charged with First Degree Murder, First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Aggravated Kidnapping. Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Abuse of a Corpse, and Fabricating and Tampering with Evidence.”

The MPD further alleged that Rogers, who they identified as “an acquaintance of Ferguson,” assisted in moving the body after the alleged murder. “Rogers was arrested and charged with Accessory After the Fact, Abuse of a Corpse, and Fabricating and Tampering with Evidence,” the statement continued.