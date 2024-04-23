Man Arrested For Allegedly Kidnapping Jewish Woman To Get ‘Vengeance For Palestine’: REPORT

A 32-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Paris after allegedly kidnapping, raping and torturing a Jewish woman to get “vengeance for Palestine,” according to local reports.

Officials opened up an investigation into the 32-year-old man, who was not identified by reports, after authorities arrested him in Gennevilliers, a suburb location in Paris heavily occupying immigrants, according to i24News. An investigation was opened into allegations of “kidnapping, sequestration, rape and death threats,” and on Tuesday officials said the man would be charged with “use of narcotics and death threats materialized in writing due to religion,” Le Parisien reported. (RELATED: Registered Sex Offender Arrested After Allegedly Attempting To Kidnap Child From School)

Appalling news out of Paris – a 32 year old man kidnapped, raped, and tortured a Jewish woman to “avenge Palestine”. We have no words.https://t.co/wXQGWsGLKo — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) April 23, 2024

French media reports indicated the Jewish woman and suspect connected sometime early last week. After arriving at his apartment, the woman was allegedly not allowed to leave, and the man allegedly took the victim’s phone, according to Le Parisien.

The suspect allegedly sent text messages to the victim’s mother and former boyfriend claiming he would “prostitute” the woman to “avenge Palestine.” By Sunday, the victim retrieved her phone and called her mother for help, allowing local authorities to geolocate her, the outlet reported.

Following the official charges, the suspect’s police custody was lifted and he was brought to a “delayed appearance procedure.” Prosecutors requested he be placed under judicial supervision. While authorities believe the kidnapping charges are warranted, the charges of rape are reportedly under investigation.

It is unclear whether the suspect and victim had a previous connection. The man will be tried before the 16th criminal chamber on June 21, according to Le Parisien.