DFS Bettors Are Absolutely Furious At The PGA Tour Over Unannounced Hideki Matsuyama Withdrawal At Wells Fargo

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan chips to the 16th green during the second day of practice for the 2018 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
As a DFS player myself, I can’t even blame my fellow gamblers.

Happening this weekend is the Wells Fargo Championship at Charlotte, North Carolina’s Quail Hollow Club, marking the sixth signature event this season that the PGA Tour has on the schedule. Two are remaining this season. Hideki Matsuyama was set to golf in the tournament, however, withdrew just prior to his tee time..

The lack of warning made Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) players incredibly furious at the PGA Tour, with no signs whatsoever suggesting that Matsuyama could be bounced from the event nor the fact that he was battling an energy. Matsuyama’s last tournament was back in April when he played in The Masters, finishing things with no problem. (RELATED: Phil Mickelson Says Career Is Nearing End)

Despite that, Matsuyama withdrew Thursday from the Wells Fargo Championship due to an apparent back injury.

If you bet on DFS apps, then you’re probably aware of this kind of frustration. In other leagues such as the NBA, NFL and MLB, you can switch up your slips before the game starts. However, with the PGA, everything is locked in when the tournament kicks off.

In other words, DFS players lost money, and they’re absolutely livid about it.

Shoutout to the DFS community, man. We’re about our paper.