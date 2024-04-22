Tiger Woods Makes Major Announcement For His New Project

In a major announcement, Tiger Woods revealed Monday that he will add three talented golfers to his Jupiter Links Golf Club.

Jupiter Links will add Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kistner to its roster as it prepares for the upcoming TGL season, ESPN reported.

“I have already shared my excitement and optimism for TGL as a league and product,” Woods, who is a partial owner of Jupiter Links Golf Club, stated in a release. “Now that we have finalized our roster with a team of world-class golfers, I am even more confident that this group will proudly represent the Jupiter area and connect with our fans for years to come.” (RELATED: Legend Tiger Woods Breaks Amazing Masters Record)

We are Jupiter Links Golf Club 🌴 pic.twitter.com/aYYCMudpFo — Jupiter Links Golf Club (@JupiterLinksGC) April 22, 2024

Tom Kim, a 21-year-old Korean native already has three PGA Tour wins and is a rising force in the world of professional golf.

“It’s really exciting to call Tiger, Tom, and Kevin teammates,” Max Homa, a six-time winner on the PGA Tour, said. “Thanks to TGL, I’ll be able to play with some of the best golfers in the world and bring this unique and exciting format to golf while also finding ways to connect with one of the best golf markets in the country in South Florida.”

Kevin Kisner has four PGA Tour victories to his name and began broadcasting tournaments for NBC this year.

“Having the opportunity to compete against and alongside the GOAT has been one of the things I’ll remember most at the end of my career,” Kisner said. “While I know we will have a lot of fun as a team with me, Tiger, Max, and Tom, I also know when Tiger’s competitive fire kicks in, we are going to be ready to play and win.”

The virtual golf league will begin its inaugural season next January.