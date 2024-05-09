EXCLUSIVE: Sen John Kennedy Endorses Kari Lake For Senate

Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy will endorse Arizona Senate Republican candidate Kari Lake on Thursday for U.S. Senate, the Daily Caller has first learned.

Kennedy said Lake will put America first, fight to secure the southern border and fight back against Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer if elected to the Senate.

“I’m endorsing Kari Lake for Senate in Arizona. As a mother, Kari understands the challenges facing Arizona families, and she will fight to secure our border, cut costs for hardworking Americans, and revive the American Dream. Kari’s dedication to putting America first and her fierce determination to stand against Chuck Schumer’s radical agenda make her our best choice to represent Arizona in the Senate. I urge all Arizonans to support Kari Lake and our shared vision for a stronger, more prosperous future for our nation,” Kennedy told the Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Jr. Endorses Kari Lake For Senate)

The Arizona Republican, who ran for governor in 2022, is heavily favored to win the GOP primary. If selected as the primary candidate, Lake will then face Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego in the general election.

“Senator Kennedy has been a warrior for conservatives in the Senate. He has advocated for policies that put the American people first and worked to hold Biden accountable. I am excited to work with him in the Senate to put America back on track,” Lake told the Caller after hearing Kennedy would be endorsing her.

Lake has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty, Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall, Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Indiana Rep. Jim Banks and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik. The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) has also endorsed Lake. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: J.D. Vance To Endorse Kari Lake For Senate)

On Oct. 3, Lake registered her Senate campaign committee with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) ahead of her campaign launch.

Cook Political rates the Arizona Senate as a toss-up, meaning it will likely be a better pickup opportunity for Senate Republicans than Pennsylvania, which is rated to lean Democrat in 2024.