FedEx Fires Employee After Dana White Catches Him Shooting Packages Into Delivery Truck Like He’s Kobe Bryant

FedEx fired an employee after UFC President and CEO Dana White filmed him launching packages into a truck like he was doing his best Kobe Bryant impression.

“The behavior depicted in the video is unacceptable and inconsistent with the professionalism FedEx demonstrates every day,” a FedEx spokesperson told the Daily Caller. “We are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care, and this driver is no longer providing service for our company as a result of this behavior.”

The video, which White originally posted to his Instagram story Tuesday, shows a purported FedEx employee casually tossing boxes into the back of his truck, and FedEx was clearly not amused. (RELATED: Shocking Video Shows Boeing Plane’s Fiery Landing After Gear Failure)

White can be seen laughing as he says, “FedEx: we’ll get your shit there, but we’ll fuck it up.”

Dana White caught a FedEx worker absolutely FIRING packages into the back of his truck 😭 #FedEx #UFC #DanaWhite pic.twitter.com/umGnxlfcAD — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) May 7, 2024

White continues to laugh, clearly quite amused, as the employee shoots box after box into the truck as if he’s taking free throws at Madison Square Garden.

“My boy don’t give a fuck!’ White added as Kobe Bryant Jr. switched up his shooting style and apparently began tossing boxes horizontally like he was playing frisbee golf.