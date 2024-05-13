Julia Fox Pops Up In Comments To Say She Decided on Celibacy After Dating Kanye West

Julia Fox publicly declared she hasn’t had sex with anyone since breaking up with Kanye West when she randomly appeared in the comments section of a TikTok video.

A TikTok user posting as @ferociouskatie reposted a Bumble ad that denounces celibacy, and the “Uncut Gems” star seemed excited to share her perspective on the matter. She was among the first to respond in the comments section, as she came forward with her unexpected update. “2.5 years of celibacy and never been better tbh,” Fox wrote to the social media platform, which can be seen here.

The model’s unprompted response took people by surprise, and quickly generated more than 31,000 likes.

Fox famously dated West in January 2022, just one year after the famous rapper’s divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The TikTok video featured a Bumble billboard that read, “You know full well a vow of celibacy is not the answer,” and another billboard that said, “A vow of celibacy is not the answer.”

Internet user @ferociouskatie captioned the post by writing, “Imagine pretending to be a Dating App FOR WOMEN and launching a million dollar ad campaign BLAMING WOMEN for a very normal reaction [to] men’s violence.”

Thousands of people shared their reactions to the ad, including Fox.

Nearly 240 people responded directly to Fox’s post and shared stories of their own experiences. One particular fan commented on Fox’s decision by writing, “queen behavior.”

Another wrote, “Same! Truly have never been happy and more peaceful in body mind and spirit. It’s wild how men destroy our peace.”

One TikTok user admitted celibacy has been great for her, and encouraged others to follow in her footsteps.

“Celibacy and de-centering men is life-changing, after a while you can’t imagine letting someone touch your body unless you have known them for ages and have a solid foundation. Give it a go?” she wrote.

Others weren’t as fond of the concept, and noted their distaste for Bumble altogether, as a result of this ad.

“I just deleted my Bumble account,” one person wrote, while another said, “Uninstalling Bumble for this.” (RELATED: ‘Like His Little Puppet’: Julia Fox Claims Kanye West Used Her To Annoy His Ex)

Fox was previously questioned about her sexual relationship with West, and feigned off the question, saying, “because there, like, wasn’t any. It wasn’t really about that,” according to the New York Times.