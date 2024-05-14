Biden Jacks Up Tariffs On Chinese Electric Vehicles, Critical Minerals

The Biden administration on Tuesday formally announced significant increases in tariffs targeting imports of electric vehicles (EVs) and other green energy technology from China.

The strengthened tariffs are designed to make it harder for cheaper Chinese green products, like electric vehicles, to flood the U.S. market and displace American companies, the White House said in its official announcement. Beyond EVs and critical minerals, the administration is also increasing tariffs on Chinese steel, computer chips, EV batteries and certain solar components.

The administration is increasing tariffs on Chinese EVs from 25% to 100% by the end of this year, doubling tariffs on semiconductor chips imported from China to 50% by 2025, more than triple levies against Chinese EV batteries to 25% by next year and doubling tariffs on solar cells imported from China to 50% by the end of this year, according to the White House. Other products targeted include medical equipment like syringes and needles, and certain container cranes. (RELATED: Biden Looks To Tariffs To Bolster Struggling Electric Vehicle Market)

Reporter: The steel tariffs, are you concerned that will hurt your relationship with Xi Jinping? Biden: No. Reporter: Why? Biden: Don’t jump. Uhh… pic.twitter.com/Eeudt9FYHt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 22, 2024

“China’s unfair trade practices concerning technology transfer, intellectual property, and innovation are threatening American businesses and workers,” the White House said in a statement. “China is also flooding global markets with artificially low-priced exports. In response to China’s unfair trade practices and to counteract the resulting harms, today, President Biden is directing his Trade Representative to increase tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 on $18 billion of imports from China to protect American workers and businesses.”

Representatives of the Chinese government have denounced the tariffs, pledging to take “all necessary actions” in response to them, according to CNN.

Some opponents of President Joe Biden’s massive climate agenda have criticized his policies as a potential boon for Chinese companies because China dominates the global supply chains and refining capacity for many of the raw and component materials needed to manufacture things like EVs and solar panels. Trade balance and worker protection from Chinese competition could be key issues in the 2024 elections in battleground states like Michigan and Wisconsin, where former President Donald Trump has made an effort to castigate Biden’s green and industrial policies as a threat to blue-collar Americans.

The White House did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

