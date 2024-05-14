Green Bay Basketball Hires Doug Gottlieb As Head Coach

Woah! Check out Doug getting a job!

Doug Gottlieb, who you surely know as a sports pundit with how high-profile he is, is switching careers! Green Bay men’s basketball is bringing him on as their next head coach, according to an announcement from the program Tuesday.

Last spring, Gottlieb was actually one of the last candidates for Green Bay’s vacancy, however, they eventually decided on Sundance Wicks. Following the Phoenix going 18-14 in the 2023-24 season, Wicks exited the team to take over the head coaching position at Wyoming. (RELATED: Purdue Legend Zach Edey Showcases Terrible Speed At NBA Combine, Runs Like He Needs To Do No. 2)

Josh Moon, the athletic director of Green Bay, made a quick move to bring on Gottlieb to replace Wicks. The school has scheduled an introductory press conference for Wednesday.

“It is an honor beyond measure to be named the 10th men’s basketball coach in UWGB history,” said Gottlieb in an official statement. “Every kid has a dream growing up — some want to be a firefighter, others want to be president. I have always wanted to be a head basketball coach at the Division I level.”

Congratulations to Doug Gottlieb!

I admit, I’m not the biggest fan, but I remember being a kid and playing PlayStation while the radio was on, and there were a solid amount of times where I would catch his show. He was one of my (soundtracks?) to me acting like I was a professional baseball player or some ish while I was on the sticks.

So to see him land a college basketball head coaching gig, it’s pretty cool.