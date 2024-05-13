Editorial

So Dumb: SEC Reportedly Scheduled Arkansas-Kentucky For Just One Game In The 2024-25 College Basketball Season

University of Kentucky's Marquis Teague (2nd L) fights to get his shot off under pressure from University of Arkansas' Rashad Madden (00) and Marvell Waithe (22) during the second half of play in their NCAA basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky January 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

REUTERS/John Sommers II

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
What on earth is the SEC thinking here?

Fortunately for Arkansas and Kentucky fans (and overall college basketball fanatics), we won’t have to wait very long for new Razorbacks head coach John Calipari to make his return to Lexington, as the SEC announced Monday that their 2024-25 schedule will include Arkansas visiting Kentucky in a road contest, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. (RELATED: Atlanta Hawks Win 2024 NBA Draft Lottery To Get No. 1 Overall Pick)

But here’s the problem: The Razorbacks and Wildcats are only squaring off one time in the new campaign, which has honestly gotta be one of the dumbest decisions that the SEC has ever made, but whatever. Back in April, Calipari left Kentucky after 15 seasons to take the head coaching position at conference rival Arkansas. It’ll be Calipari’s first visit to Rupp Arena since doing so.

The date and time of the game will be determined at a later date. The SEC’s conference schedule kicks off Jan. 4, 2025.

Oh, I’m not gonna lie … I’m irritated as hell with this decision.

And here’s the thing: I have no affiliation whatsoever with the SEC. Growing up, I was a Duke fan. Now that I’m an adult and building this little empire of mine down here in the Sunshine State, I gravitate to the Miami Hurricanes. So if I’m annoyed by this decision, ain’t no tellin’ how Arkansas and Kentucky fans are feeling …

AIN’T NO TELLIN’!

Shoutout to Drake though … big University of Kentucky fan and THE G.O.A.T.!!!