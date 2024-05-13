So Dumb: SEC Reportedly Scheduled Arkansas-Kentucky For Just One Game In The 2024-25 College Basketball Season

What on earth is the SEC thinking here?

Fortunately for Arkansas and Kentucky fans (and overall college basketball fanatics), we won’t have to wait very long for new Razorbacks head coach John Calipari to make his return to Lexington, as the SEC announced Monday that their 2024-25 schedule will include Arkansas visiting Kentucky in a road contest, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. (RELATED: Atlanta Hawks Win 2024 NBA Draft Lottery To Get No. 1 Overall Pick)

But here’s the problem: The Razorbacks and Wildcats are only squaring off one time in the new campaign, which has honestly gotta be one of the dumbest decisions that the SEC has ever made, but whatever. Back in April, Calipari left Kentucky after 15 seasons to take the head coaching position at conference rival Arkansas. It’ll be Calipari’s first visit to Rupp Arena since doing so.

The date and time of the game will be determined at a later date. The SEC’s conference schedule kicks off Jan. 4, 2025.

Sources: Kentucky and Arkansas will only play once during the 2024-25 season and the game will be played in Lexington at Rupp Arena. Date is currently TBD. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 13, 2024

Oh, I’m not gonna lie … I’m irritated as hell with this decision.

And here’s the thing: I have no affiliation whatsoever with the SEC. Growing up, I was a Duke fan. Now that I’m an adult and building this little empire of mine down here in the Sunshine State, I gravitate to the Miami Hurricanes. So if I’m annoyed by this decision, ain’t no tellin’ how Arkansas and Kentucky fans are feeling …

