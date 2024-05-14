Politics

Mayor Muriel Bowser Under Fire For Attending Golf Tournament By Private Jet While City Grapples With Crime

Democratic Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has come under fire for attending The Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia on last April 13, using a private jet while her city faces ongoing violent crime issues, Fox News reported.

Real estate executive and campaign donor Jodie McClean provided the jet for the trip, which also included one of the mayor’s senior advisors and spanned over 500 miles from the nation’s capital. Initially, critics slammed Bowser for the costly journey, believing taxpayers funded it, according to Fox News. However, EDENS, McClean’s company, later confirmed that McClean had paid for the trip and planned to seek reimbursement, amid concerns over a possible conflict of interest due to the firm’s business with the city.

The event led to a flurry of criticism on social media, with commentators quick to express their displeasure.

In response to the backlash, Bowser addressed her dwindling approval ratings, which have recently dipped below 50% according to a Washington Post poll, Fox News reported. (RELATED: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Offers Two-Word Response To Baltimore Bridge Collapse)

“I’ve always looked at polls for what they are: a snapshot, a report card, as such, in any point in time,” Bowser said Monday At the inauguration of a new public safety hub, according to Fox News. “We always work hard, regardless of what polls say, to deliver for the people of the District of Columbia. This is what I say to my team every day: People will feel better about crime when crime is better,” she added.