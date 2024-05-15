3 Killed After Aircraft Disintegrates Mid-Air

An accident in Tennessee claimed the lives of three individuals Wednesday after an aircraft disintegrated mid-air, ABC News reported.

Three people were killed after a Beech V35 aircraft crashed near Franklin in Williamson County. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified and is involved in the investigation of the crash, according to ABC News. The crash was first reported around noon by a 911 caller who described hearing an explosion, which authorities believe was the aircraft crashing.

Chief Deputy Mark Elrod of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office provided details at a press briefing, and noted that the aircraft appears to have broken up in mid-air, although the exact cause of the crash remains unclear at this stage, the outlet stated. Elrod reported that the debris field from the crash is extensive, stretching approximately half a mile. He also mentioned that the exact starting and ending points of the crash are currently unknown. (RELATED: Tech Mogul And Wife Killed In Plane Crash Amid Snowstorm)

BREAKING: Three people presumed dead after a small plane crashed near Franklin, Tennessee, on Wednesday afternoon, officials said in a press conference. Operations have now switched to search and recovery in the area. https://t.co/nDV7aFzJ4k — WPSD Local 6 (@WPSDLocal6) May 15, 2024

“This is a tragic scene,” Elrod said. “We’re unsure exactly where the crash started and where it ended.”

There were no damages to any structures, but residents found aircraft debris on their properties, including in yards and driveways, according to ABC News. To facilitate ongoing investigation and debris recovery, a section of a nearby roadway will be closed Thursday. The aircraft was en route from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Louisville, Kentucky, when the incident occurred.

The NTSB is expected to arrive on the scene later Wednesday and will begin a more detailed investigation into the crash, the outlet stated.