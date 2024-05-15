MSNBC Panel Laughs About Trump Forcibly Having ‘His Mouth Shut’ During Trial

An MSNBC panel burst into laughter about former President Donald Trump’s inability to conduct a typical reelection campaign because of his ongoing trial where he cannot speak freely due to a gag order imposed by Judge Juan Merchan.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday challenged Trump to two televised debates before the election, proposing a list of guardrails, such as having no live audience and having microphones off during the other candidate’s speaking time, with the candidates subsequently accepting CNN’s offer for a June 27 debate. Democratic strategist Basil Smikle on “Ana Cabrera Reports” said the challenge was an intelligent move for Biden’s campaign because of Trump’s circumstances, with NBC News senior national politics reporter Jonathan Allen joking that the former president may now be accustomed to forced silence due to his trial. (RELATED: Biden Campaign Silent As Trump World Openly Lobs Debate Challenge)

WATCH:

“It’s smart for the campaign to do this, right? Donald Trump can’t campaign in the conventional way because he’s on trial,” Smikle said. “He’s not raising money the way he’s supposed to. So all of this pushes Donald Trump into a position, if you could say this, of discomfort with respect to the campaign because he can’t do what you would normally do at this time of the year. So the advantage really is for the Biden campaign ’cause they’re in a position of strength here.”

“Basil, that brings up one other point. Donald Trump does have some experience with having his mic cut off. Which is he’s been sitting in court and wanting very badly to respond to everything with his mic cut off,” Allen said, prompting laughter from his fellow panelists. “So it’ll be interesting to see if he’s able to do that in a debate. But he has definitely had his mouth shut over the course of the last several weeks.”

Trump’s gag order prevents him from speaking publicly about witnesses, prosecutors other than the district attorney, court staff and jurors, as well as family members of the staff, district attorney or judge.

