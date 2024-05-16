‘Knew Exactly What They Were Doing’: NFL First-Round Pick Reports Car Stolen From Apartment Complex Garage

Kansas City Chiefs’ newly drafted wide receiver Xavier Worthy discovered his vehicle missing from his downtown Kansas City apartment complex Monday.

Kansas City police reported that the vehicle had been left “parked, secured, and intact” in the complex’s garage before its disappearance, KSHB 41 News reported. Worthy discovered the car missing shortly before 7 a.m. May 13 and made his report to police at 11:48 p.m., Fox News reported.

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: Xavier Worthy’s car was stolen overnight from his apartment complex in Kansas City, the #Chiefs announced. What a way to welcome him to the City. pic.twitter.com/xHoIB2Iz05 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) May 16, 2024

The alleged thieves were a “professional group of criminals” who “knew exactly what they were doing,” Pro Football Talk stated.

The Fresno, California native who was the University of Texas’ wide receiver was drafted as the Chiefs’ first-round pick at the NFL Scouting Combine as their 28th overall pick, traded up from 32nd, Fox News reported.

Worthy ran a record-breaking 4.21 40-yard dash at the Combine on March 2, beating Washington wide receiver John Ross’ 4.22 record during the 2017 combine, ESPN reported. (RELATED: ZOOM: Texas Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy Breaks NFL Combine Record With Unbelievable 40-Yard Dash Time)

“I just broke the record. It still doesn’t feel real,” Worthy told ESPN. “Man, just a blessing to be able to do this in front of all these fans, with all these peers I’m with.”

Worthy is expected to play a prominent role for the Chiefs in 2024 after the Dallas police issued an arrest warrant for wide receiver Rashee Rice on eight criminal charges that include a multi-vehicle hit-and-run in Dallas on March 30, KERA reported.