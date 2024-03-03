ZOOM: Texas Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy Breaks NFL Combine Record With Unbelievable 40-Yard Dash Time

Texas wide receiver prospect Xavier Worthy broke the NFL Draft Combine record for fastest 40-yard dash with 4.21 seconds, breaking John Ross’s time Saturday by a millisecond, according to NFL.com.

In dramatic fashion, Worthy was the last runner to perform at the combine and, after initially posting a still-impressive 4.25 second time in his first go, the speeder blazed the record-breaker, according to the outlet.

XAVIER WORTHY OFFICIALLY BROKE THE 40-YD DASH RECORD WITH 4.21 😱 🤯 (via @nfl)pic.twitter.com/QE7Oz4tPH8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 2, 2024



Fans buzzed as his unofficial time came in at 4.22 seconds, which would have tied former Washington receiver John Ross’ 2017 record. The official time came through shortly and Worthy found out he was the sole record-holder.

“I just broke the record. It still doesn’t feel real,” Worthy said, according to the outlet. “Man, just a blessing to be able to do this in front of all these fans, with all these peers I’m with.”

The speedy standout put together a massive performance, not only breaking the 40-yard dash record, but also putting up impressive numbers in other drills including a 41-inch vertical leap and 10-feet-11-inch broad jump, according to the outlet.

Worthy elected to forego receiver drills, likely hoping his athletic prowess would be enough to convince a team to draft him at a premium spot, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Tyler Owens Doesn’t ‘Believe In Space,’ Thinks Flat Earthers Have ‘Valid Points’ — You Have Got To Be Kidding Me)

Worthy’s decision to omit the position-specific drills cast him as more of a return specialist than a three-down receiver but, with that tantalizing speed, there will surely be opportunities for him to try and break into an NFL offense at some point.

The one challenge Worthy may face is putting weight on his diminutive frame. The 5-foot-11-inch receiver weighed in at 165 pounds Saturday, 23 pounds lighter than John Ross was when he ran his in 2017.