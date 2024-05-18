Rudy Giuliani Served With Indictment On Night Of 80th Birthday Party

Rudy Giuliani was served with an indictment Friday night, the same night he was celebrating his 80th birthday.

Giuliani, along with 11 others, was indicted last month for allegedly trying to “prevent the lawful transfer of the presidency” by submitting a document to Congress declaring Trump, rather than President Joe Biden, won the 2020 election in the state. Democratic Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced that Giuliani was served with the indictment Friday night, writing on X that “nobody is above the law.”

Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani, told CNN the mayor was “unfazed by the decision to try and embarrass him during his 80th birthday.”

“He enjoyed an incredible evening with hundreds of people who love him—from all walks of life — and we look forward to full vindication soon,” Goodman said.

Giuliani said in a post on X that his event “wasn’t ‘ruined’ or interrupted” and that it was an “incredible night.”

🚨 FAKE NEWS ALERT: Contrary to reports from journalists who weren’t there, our early 80th birthday celebration wasn’t “ruined” or interrupted. It was an incredible night w/ friends, including Steve Bannon & Roger Stone. It felt like a strategy session on how to save America! pic.twitter.com/JC43rS4KGP — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 18, 2024

A spokesperson for the Mayes, Richie Taylor, told The New York Times Giuliani was served with his indictment as he was leaving his birthday party at 11 p.m.

“The agents by no means disrupted his event,” Taylor said. “They waited to serve him outside as he left.” (RELATED: Dem AG Releases Indictment Alleging ‘Fake Elector Scheme,’ Charges 18 People Allegedly Including Fmr Trump Connections)

The final defendant was served moments ago. @RudyGiuliani nobody is above the law. https://t.co/rer9hi8cTf — AZ Attorney General Kris Mayes (@AZAGMayes) May 18, 2024



An attendee at the party told CNN that “many of the guests were visibly upset.”

Mayes’ office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

