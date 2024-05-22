Authorities Bust Chicago Ring For Fraudulent Robberies To Aid In Immigration Benefits

Authorities busted a Chicago ring accused of staging fraudulent robberies to secure immigration benefits, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

Six men allegedly orchestrated armed robberies across Chicago as part of a scheme to qualify their so-called victims for immigration benefits under the U Visa program, according to the New York Post. This visa is designed to aid victims of crimes who cooperate with law enforcement in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity.

Chicago ring busted for bogus robberies that set up so-called victims with immigration benefits, including special visas https://t.co/zegrdwHAw4 pic.twitter.com/q9L1EyTgBe — New York Post (@nypost) May 23, 2024

The alleged ringleaders, Parth Nayi, 26, and Kewon Young, 31, were at the helm of this operation, manipulating staged robberies involving local businesses like restaurants, coffee shops, liquor stores and gas stations, the outlet reported. Their accomplices included Bhikhabhai Patel, 51, from Kentucky; Nilesh Patel, 32, from Tennessee; Ravinaben Patel, 23, from Wisconsin; and Rajnikumar Patel, 32, from Florida. These individuals allegedly paid thousands of dollars to be portrayed as victims of these orchestrated crimes. (RELATED: Police Arrest Teenager After He Allegedly Committed String Of 10 Armed Carjackings, Robberies)

“At the direction of Nayi and Young, the individuals acting as robbers, on certain occasions, struck purported victims to make the staged robbery appear real,” the complaint stated.

In July 2023, a staged robbery at Bucktown Food & Liquor store turned violent, critically wounding a clerk with a gunshot to the abdomen, surveillance video shows. Despite serious injuries, the clerk survived, ABC 7 reported. From Dec. 2022 to Jan. 2024, at least 16 staged robberies were allegedly orchestrated to qualify for U Visas by falsely demonstrating victimhood in violent crimes. Several purported victims applied for these visas, alleging mental or physical abuse.

All six involved in the operation have been charged with conspiracy to commit visa fraud, and Ravinaben faces an additional charge of making a false statement in a visa application, according to New York Post.