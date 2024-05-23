Drug Dogs Find 6 Tons Of Meth Hidden In Shipment Of Green Squash, CBP Says

Drug-sniffing canines identified nearly six tons of methamphetamines being transported Monday over the U.S. border into California, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).

CBP officers stopped a 44-year-old man driving a commercial tractor-trailer transporting a shipment of green squash on Monday morning, according to a CBP news release. Following a preliminary scan of the vehicle, authorities said they observed “irregularities.” Officers dispatched drug-sniffing dogs that alerted them to the alleged presence of narcotics.

The alleged drugs were confiscated in Otay Mesa, a community South of San Diego, bordering Tijuana, the press release reads. 1,419 packages containing narcotics were allegedly hidden within the shipment of squash. The meth discovered has an estimated street value of over $18 million and weighs 11,469 pounds, according to the CBP.

🇺🇸 11,469 POUNDS OF METH FOUND IN SQUASH SHIPMENT US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Otay Mesa, San Diego, discovered $18 million worth of meth hidden in a Squash shipment. The CBP encountered a commercial tractor-trailer containing squash that was selected for… pic.twitter.com/kVn1WbTTGl — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 22, 2024

“Our officers’ commitment to duty, excellence, and the safety of our nation is truly commendable. These results serve as an outstanding display of effectiveness in thwarting the illegal importation of narcotics,” Rosa E. Hernandez, Otay Mesa Area Port Director, said in the press release. “Their exceptional efforts truly embody the highest standards of service.”

Officers seized the tractor-trailer and arrested the driver, “a valid border crossing card holder,” according to the CBP. The suspect was handed over to Homeland Security Investigation for continued investigation. (RELATED: Authorities Seize Drugs Concealed In Frozen Food At Southern Border)

In March, officers discovered millions worth of methamphetamines masked by a cargo of peppers and tomatillos, according to the CBP. Similarly, the narcotics were allegedly found in a tractor-trailer, driven by an individual with a valid border crossing card.