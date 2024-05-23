Illegal Turkish Immigrant Astounded By How Easy Crossing The Border Is, Says Americans Should Be Worried

A Turkish illegal immigrant could not believe how easy it is to cross the U.S.-Mexico border without any interference from law enforcement and alerted Americans to be worried.

The migrant said he paid around $10,000 to a cartel to be transported into Jacumba, California, and warned Americans to be concerned about the millions of people entering the U.S. without a background check.

“In fact, American people is right, completely true,” he told Fox News’s Bill Melugin. “Who comes into this country? They don’t know. Okay, I’m good, but how if they’re not good? How if they’re killers, psychopath, else? No guarantee of that. Like, no security check, no background check.”

“No security check, no background check, you’re worried about who’s crossing the border?” Melugin asked.

“Yes, yes, yes. Of course, because people are not normal,” he responded. (RELATED: Illegal Migrant Says ‘The Border Is Open’ Despite Kamala Harris Calling It ‘Secure’)

Groups of special interest men from Turkey, Pakistan, Iran, Bangladesh and China crossed illegally into Jacumba around 2 a.m., which has become the number one spot for illegal crossings for the first time since the 1990s, Melugin reported. The migrants’ special interest status means they are from countries with potential security concerns and should undergo additional vetting by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Migrant apprehensions exceeded a record of over 2.4 million in the 2023 fiscal year, and enforcement encountered over 300,000 in the month of December alone, the highest number ever recorded in a single month, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Apprehensions have soared above 1.5 million in the 2024 fiscal year as of April.

By comparison, former President Donald Trump’s administration witnessed over 400,000 apprehensions in the 2020 fiscal year, according to CBP.

Crime committed by illegal immigrants has seemingly increased over the past year, most notably the alleged murder of University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley at the hands of Jose Antonio Ibarra, who had been released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in September.

Renzo Mendoza Montes, a 32-year-old Venezuelan migrant, was arrested in February for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Virginia after having been released by ICE in September.