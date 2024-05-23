Pirates Rising Star Paul Skenes Wants To Join Military After MLB Career Is Over, Air Force Coach Says

Olivia Dunne, the military … this Paul Skenes fella is an interesting dude.

It appears that Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes already has plans for his post-baseball life.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports cooked up a feature about Skenes. Part of the process was speaking to Skenes’ ex-college baseball coach at the Air Force Academy, where he pitched his first two seasons. (RELATED: Well, That’s A Weird Thing To Say … Commentator Praises Phillies’ Ranger Suárez In Unique Way)

Falcons head coach Mike Kazlausky said he has stayed in contact with the phenom pitcher, and one of the conversations that they’ve had was about Skenes’ plans to join the military after he retires from Major League Baseball.

“He will serve his country in some manner moving forward,” Kazlausky told Nightengale. “It’s just going to be a matter of when. Paul and I have spoken about that piece. We’ll get him back in the military once his professional playing days are over.

“It’s a big deal for Paul to be able to serve our country.”

Cute blondes, hurling baseballs, American pride, Air Force roots … quite frankly, what’s not to love about this guy?