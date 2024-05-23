Police Reveal New Footage Of Them Arresting World’s Top Ranked Golfer Scottie Scheffler

Kentucky police released a new video Thursday of them arresting the world’s highest ranked golfer, Scottie Scheffler, May 17 during the PGA Championship. The footage available appears to contradict the arresting officer’s original account of the ordeal.

Officers with the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department handcuffed and arrested Scheffler on Friday morning while he was attempting to enter Valhalla Golf Club, where the PGA Championship was being held. Scheffler was allegedly attempting to bypass a traffic jam after a bus crash left a pedestrian dead earlier in the morning, according to ESPN.

The original police report claimed the arresting officer, Detective Bryan Gillis, was “dragged to the ground” and suffered “pain, swelling, and abrasions to his left wrist” after Scheffler’s car “accelerated forward,” according to an ESPN report.

But the video released Thursday appears to paint a different picture or at least doesn’t fully show the incident.

NEW: here is the relevant portion of the video released by the Louisville Metro PD this morning. It shows Scottie turn into the lot and a police officer chase after the car and bang on the window. Scottie then stops the car immediately. I cannot believe THIS is the footage the… pic.twitter.com/MgXKaNbeLg — John Nucci (@JNucci23) May 23, 2024

In the video, Scheffler’s truck pulls up and is stopped almost immediately. Somebody, presumably Det. Gillis, bangs on the side of the car and Scheffler immediately stops. At no point does anybody in the newly released video appear to be dragged to the ground. (RELATED: ‘I Was Shaking’: Scottie Scheffler Describes Surreal Scene At Jail, Feeling ‘Shock’ From Arrest)

Multiple people appear to take Scheffler out of the vehicle to handcuff and detain him.

Louisville police charged Scheffler with one felony — second-degree assault of a police officer — and three misdemeanors: third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

Scheffler was originally scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, but prosecutors later postponed the arraignment to June 3, according to ABC News.

Some news this morning: According to a source familiar with the office’s thinking, Jefferson County prosecutors are planning, as of now, to drop the charges against Scottie Scheffler early next week. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 am on Tuesday. @NoLayingUp — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) May 19, 2024

Some reports claim authorities are likely to drop the charges.

The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday that they have taken “corrective action” against Gillis for not having his bodycam on and operating.

Statement from Scottie Scheffler’s attorney, Steve Romines: “Our position remains the same as it was last Friday. I am not negotiating as we have no interest in settling. I am preparing to litigate as needed and the case will be dismissed or we will go to trial because Scottie… — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 23, 2024

“I am not negotiating as we have no interest in settling,” Scheffler’s attorney told ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington on Thursday. “I am preparing to litigate as needed and the case will be dismissed or we will go to trial because Scottie did absolutely nothing wrong”