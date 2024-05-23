Sports

Police Reveal New Footage Of Them Arresting World’s Top Ranked Golfer Scottie Scheffler

World Number 1 Golfer Scottie Scheffler Arrested

Louisville Department of Corrections/Getty Images

Robert McGreevy Contributor
Kentucky police released a new video Thursday of them arresting the world’s highest ranked golfer, Scottie Scheffler, May 17 during the PGA Championship. The footage available appears to contradict the arresting officer’s original account of the ordeal.

Officers with the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department handcuffed and arrested Scheffler on Friday morning while he was attempting to enter Valhalla Golf Club, where the PGA Championship was being held. Scheffler was allegedly attempting to bypass a traffic jam after a bus crash left a pedestrian dead earlier in the morning, according to ESPN.

The original police report claimed the arresting officer, Detective Bryan Gillis, was “dragged to the ground” and suffered “pain, swelling, and abrasions to his left wrist” after Scheffler’s car “accelerated forward,” according to an ESPN report.

But the video released Thursday appears to paint a different picture or at least doesn’t fully show the incident.

In the video, Scheffler’s truck pulls up and is stopped almost immediately. Somebody, presumably Det. Gillis, bangs on the side of the car and Scheffler immediately stops. At no point does anybody in the newly released video appear to be dragged to the ground. (RELATED: ‘I Was Shaking’: Scottie Scheffler Describes Surreal Scene At Jail, Feeling ‘Shock’ From Arrest)

Multiple people appear to take Scheffler out of the vehicle to handcuff and detain him.

Louisville police charged Scheffler with one felony — second-degree assault of a police officer — and three misdemeanors: third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 17: Scottie Scheffler of the United States and his caddie, Ted Scott, walk on the driving range during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 17: A group of young boys wear tee shirts in support of Scottie Scheffler during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Scheffler was originally scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, but prosecutors later postponed the arraignment to June 3, according to ABC News.

Some reports claim authorities are likely to drop the charges.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 18: Scottie Scheffler of the United States and his caddie, Brad Payne, walk on the 18th green during the third round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 18, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 18: Scottie Scheffler of The United States lets go of his golf club as he played his tee shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 18, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday that they have taken “corrective action” against Gillis for not having his bodycam on and operating.

“I am not negotiating as we have no interest in settling,” Scheffler’s attorney told ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington on Thursday. “I am preparing to litigate as needed and the case will be dismissed or we will go to trial because Scottie did absolutely nothing wrong”