UFC Fighter Bryce Mitchell Plans To Home-School Son To Prevent Him From ‘Turning Gay’

Bryce Mitchell took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal his plans to homeschool his son to prevent him from being gay.

The professional UFC featherweight fighter has sparked controversy with his statements regarding his intentions to homeschool his infant son to prevent him from being gay, among other reasons. In an Instagram video, Mitchell expressed his desire to keep his son away from what he perceives as negative influences in public education, including exposure to communist ideas, satanism and homosexuality.

“We’re going to have to home-school all our kids or they’re all going to end up turning gay,” Mitchell said in the video. “That’s the reason I’m going to home-school Tucker, because I don’t want him to be a communist. I don’t want him to worship Satan. I don’t want him to be gay.”

Mitchell stated his preference for religious education over conventional literature, specifically criticizing the works of Edgar Allan Poe. He emphasized that his son would be reading the Bible instead of other literary works. (RELATED: Brian Cox Criticizes The Bible, Calls It ‘The Worst Book Ever’)

“They took it out of the schools and replaced it with Edgar Allen Poe, who shacked up with his cousin,” he added. “My son ain’t going to be reading no Edgar Allan Poe, OK? He’s going to be reading the Bible.”

Mitchell knew his remarks might provoke controversy, yet he remained undeterred. “Yall kno ill get censored for this one. but i dont care. i love kids and i love the truth. we have to fite for our kids or evil will corrupt the next generation. this country is so evil only God can save us,” he wrote in the caption.

The remarks have elicited a mixed response on social media, with some fellow UFC fighters showing support and some of his followers agree with his beliefs.

“Don’t let them poison our children. God bless bro,” UFC fighter Ricky Simon commented.

“Exactly, bro I totally agree with you 100%,” one follower said.

Despite the support, others criticized Mitchell for his views. “Let’s hope his son doesn’t end up a hateful bigôt like his daddy. Hate isn’t a family value,” one commenter said. “Someone as dumb as you homeschooling their children is child abuse,” another one commented.