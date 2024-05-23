Brutal Video Shows Airport Worker Mowed Down By Taxiing Plane, Leaves Worker In Critical Condition

A video captured an airport worker being mowed down by a taxiing Ural Airlines plane at the tarmac of Koltsovo airport in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on Sunday, The Sun reported.

An airport worker was severely injured by an Airbus A320 after he was run over by a plane. The 21-year-old airport worker, identified only as Rail, was mowed down by the aircraft’s front landing gear as the pilot began taxiing without ensuring the area was clear, according to The Sun. Rail suffered injuries, resulting in the amputation of one leg and a fractured other. He remains unconscious in intensive care, fighting for his life.

The incident led to a delay of three and a half hours as the original captain was removed from duty and a new crew was assigned to continue the flight to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, the outlet stated. The captain is currently under investigation for negligence, and a criminal case has been filed by the Russian Investigation Committee for violation of safety rules that led to serious harm. (RELATED: ‘Ingested’: Ground Crew Employee Dies In Montgomery Airport Accident)

In response to the accident, Ural Airlines issued a statement noting that the circumstances are being investigated.

“While taxiing from the aircraft parking lot, the technician suffered a leg injury,” a spokesperson for Ural Airlines said, The Sun reported. “An ambulance was called to the scene, and the circumstances are being clarified.”

The Russian Investigation Committee and a special commission have demanded that Russian airlines improve their communication protocols between pilots and ground technicians to prevent such accidents in the future, according to The Sun. This includes a specific review of procedures related to the use of the intercom system which was not properly turned off before the aircraft started moving.