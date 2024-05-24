Republican Lawmaker’s Missionary Daughter Killed By Violent Gangs In Haiti

Republican Missouri State Rep. Ben Baker’s daughter and son-in-law died after violent gangs attacked them while they were serving as missionaries in Haiti, Baker said in a Friday Facebook post.

“Most of you know my daughter and son-in-law Davy and Natalie Lloyd are full time missionaries in Haiti. They were attacked by gangs this evening and were both killed,” Baker wrote early Friday morning.

“My heart is broken in a thousand pieces. I’ve never felt this kind of pain,” he also wrote.

“Please pray for my family we desperately need strength. And please pray for the Lloyd family as well. I have no other words for now,” Baker’s post concluded. (RELATED: US Begins Rescuing American Citizens From Haiti As Nation Falls Under Violent Gang Rule)

The pair had been working for Missions In Haiti Inc., a ministry owned and operated by David’s parents. In a May 2023 newsletter post the organization noted the area in which they operated was run by one of the “nicer gangs.”

“This gang works to keep the “bad guys” out of our area and we pray that they will continue to be strong enough to keep some semblance of peace in this area,” the mission wrote in the newsletter.

The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory for Haiti in July. “Do not travel to Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure,” the State Department wrote in the travel advisory.

The country has been mired in civil unrest for months. The U.S. sent anti-terrorism troops to the impoverished nation in March after months of gang violence forced the country’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign.

Violent gangs essentially overthrew the Haitian government and seized control of the nation’s capital, wreaking havoc on civilian life and crippling infrastructure and economic stability. Later in March, the U.S. extracted American citizens out of the country via helicopter and airplane as part of a larger airlift operation that began on Sunday.

“We reiterate our message to U.S. citizens: Do not travel to Haiti,” a State Department spokesman told the WSJ in March. “U.S. citizens should depart Haiti when transportation options are available, and it is safe to do so.”