Florida’s Michai Boireau Arrested After Allegedly Leading Police On High-Speed Chase With Marijuana: REPORT

A college football player for the Florida Gators was in jail for three days after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase and slammed into another driver, according to multiple reports.

Police pulled over 18-year-old defensive lineman Michai Boireau on Saturday in Monroe County, Georgia, following him allegedly reaching speeds of 86 MPH, according to Monroe County Reporter who cited a police report.

However, Boireau allegedly cut off his lights and cranked up his speed to 150 MPH in an attempt to escape the police, the police report says, per the outlet. (RELATED: Jaden Rashada Sues Florida Head Coach Billy Napier For Failing To Pay Out Alleged NIL Agreement: REPORT)

After the police finally caught him, they discovered marijuana in his vehicle, per MCR.

Boireau was knocked with five charges: reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (felony), speeding in excess of maximum limits, obstruction of law enforcement officer and driving while having a suspended or revoked license, WFIN reported.

In January 2024, Boireau enrolled at the University of Florida, choosing the Gators over the Georgia Bulldogs in December 2023 when he signed his national letter of intent.

Originally, Boireau committed to the Gators in June 2023, but ended up nixing that commitment later in the year in September and then took an unofficial visit with the Bulldogs just days after, according to 247 Sports. With that being said, Boireau ultimately stayed with the Gators.

Ranked as a three-star recruit, Boireau played high school football at Creekside (Hampton, Georgia).