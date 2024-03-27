‘I’m Actually Getting Developed Here’: Princely Umanmielen Puts Florida Under A Fire After Leaving For Rival Ole Miss

Ouch … this has gotta hurt as a Florida fan.

After making a transfer to rival Ole Miss, defensive end Princely Umanmielen decided to light a flame to the entire Florida Gators program, doing so with brutal honesty.

Coming out of college in the Class of 2020 as a four-star recruit, Umanmielen had 27 offers, eventually making a commitment to the University of Florida. In his first two seasons, Dan Mullen was the head coach, with Billy Napier taking over in 2022.

In his last two seasons with the Gators, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound Umanmielen tallied 39 tackles and 11.5 total sacks, being a consistent threat to opposing SEC offenses.

Like a lot of athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic, the blanket waiver was granted to Umanmielen, giving him another year of eligibility. Entering the transfer portal, and doing so as a graduate, he eventually ended up at Ole Miss for his last season.

If everything comes together, the Rebels should have a solid season, maybe even finding themselves in the national championship picture. And as you’ll most likely see in the new season, Umanmielen will play a key part of that.

But with his old program in Florida?

Not happening. Hell, they’ll be lucky if they manage to make it to a bowl game.

Speaking in a press conference Tuesday, Umanmielen had the opportunity to speak about the Gators program, and did he ever. He made the implication that Florida had horrible game planning and in terms of player development … what player development?

WATCH:

Another Florida transfer drops the HAMMER on the Gators 😳🐊 Princely Umanmielen who was the #2 overall DE in the transfer portal was asked about what part of his skill set he wants to improve & how the new staff was helping him. He went on to say “Here (at Ole Miss) i feel… pic.twitter.com/D6ZF0wjVs2 — College Football Headlines (@CFBHeadlines) March 26, 2024

Talk about keeping it real … ouch.