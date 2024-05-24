‘It Is Going To Be Forever’: Jeremy Renner Admits He Will Never Fully Recover From Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner said he has accepted the fact that he would be recovering for the rest of his life after suffering critical injuries in a snow plow accident in January of 2023.

The “Mayor of Kingstown” star is thrilled to be back at work and recognizes that his recovery to date has been nothing short of miraculous. He admitted during a recent interview with People, however, that the accident has permanently impacted his life. The famous actor said the recovery “label” was not going away.

“I had to accept it for the rest of my life,” Renner told People. “There’ll be nothing normal or as it was prior to the accident.”

Renner maintains a positive outlook in spite of his medical setbacks.

“By the way, I’m okay with that. It’s making my life better. I’m healthier because of it,” he told People.

He explained his current condition and how his life has taken an unexpected turn.

“I get to focus more on my health and well-being than I ever did before because I have to,” Renner said.

“Recovery will be until I’m out of this old hot mess of a body. It was a way for me to really accept that it is going to be forever.”

Renner spoke about the defining moment after the snow plow accident, when he had to face the reality of his physical setbacks. He said he overheard a physical therapist speaking with his mother and decided in that moment to “change the perspective” and push himself to make a full recovery, in spite of the odds.

“I wasn’t in the room. [My physical therapist] said what I didn’t want him to say, which is like, ‘This is fucking forever,'” Renner recalled. “So I just manned up, chin up. Let’s go. Here we go. That’s how we do it.”

“We just change the perspective of it and let it be.”

“At least I like wellness and taking care of yourself, for the most part. I think it’s a pretty good thing,” the famous actor told People.

Renner joined forces with Brooks Running for their latest campaign just a year after being told he would never be able to walk again. He said this new project gave him renewed focus on continuing to move forward as part of his lifelong journey toward healing. (RELATED: ‘There’s No Fat In My Life’: Jeremy Renner Describes His New Superpower After Surviving Near-Fatal Accident)

“It helped me get a positive perspective on my joints. There was a lot of cushioning in these dang shoes, and it did really help!” he said.

“Everybody’s got their own obstacles. I’m glad to be along for the ride.”