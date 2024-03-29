Jeremy Renner Makes On-Screen Return After Near-Fatal Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner made his first on-screen debut Thursday in the Season 3 trailer for “Mayor Of Kingstown” after a near-fatal snow plow accident Jan. 1, 2023.

The famous actor was run over by a snow plow on his property and was airlifted to a local hospital with critical injuries. He suffered 38 broken bones and his rib cage was rebuilt with metal, along with surgically implanted metal plates in his face to support his eye socket. One of his legs was reconstructed with titanium rods, yet despite the severity of his injuries, he made a miraculous recovery, and will once again grace the small screen. The thrilling trailer promises to keep fans at the edge of their seats, and Renner appears strong and confident in the teaser clip.

Renner’s devotion to healing during his grueling rehabilitation sessions was widely documented on his Instagram page. His intense recovery program, and the tremendous pain he endured, were more than most people could imagine.

The star has defied the odds and has made his epic return to television in a convincing, edge-of-your-seat video.

The Taylor Sheridan series is poised for release in June, and marks Renner’s official acting comeback, just one year before his close call with death.

The action-packed trailer includes a voiceover from Renner, and shows the star in the leading role as he attempts to regain control over his city.

“5% of people are really good. 5% are evil. The rest of us, we wrestle somewhere between the two,” Renner narrated.

” A series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls,” the show’s synopsis read, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war, but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions.”

Renner teased his return by sharing the trailer to Instagram, alongside the caption, “There will be a reckoning. An all-new season of @MayorOfKingstown premieres June 2 on @paramountplus. #MayorOfKingstown #ParamountPlus”

Mayor of Kingstown is co-created by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, and co-star Dillon, and is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios.(RELATED: ‘There’s No Fat In My Life’: Jeremy Renner Describes His New Superpower After Surviving Near-Fatal Accident)

Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado and Keith Cox share the executive production role.