Rare Phobia Forced ‘One Tree Hill’ Star Chad Michael Murray To Stay Locked In Hotel Room

Chad Michael Murray revealed a struggle with a rare phobia kept him locked in a hotel room in an interview with The Cut published Tuesday.

The 2000s heartthrob openly discussed the personal challenges he faced during the height of his fame and revealed a struggle with agoraphobia. The phobia dals with the disorder that made it difficult for him to leave safe spaces. The actor detailed how the condition started during the peak of his career and it once prevented him from leaving his hotel room during an event in Miami due to severe anxiety attacks.

“I was around 23, and I had an event in Miami, but I couldn’t leave my hotel room,” Murray told The Cut. “The world felt like it was closing in; I was having anxiety attacks.”

Murray continues to struggle with his condition but has managed it well. At age 25, he reached a turning point and decided to reassess his life’s direction. He sought solace in his faith, symbolized by a tattoo. (RELATED: ‘Please Stop Touching Me’: Actress Describes How A Co-Star Stepped In After Alleged Assault)

“I woke up and felt unsettled. I didn’t like the direction that I was going in my life,” he recalled. “I went to church, and I got a tattoo of a cross on my left wrist, and I was like, I’m going to move myself in faith.”

Now at 42, Murray’s approach to his career is heavily influenced by his personal beliefs. In a conversation with Fox News Digital in 2022, he emphasized his commitment to authenticity in his roles, stating that he only accepts projects that align with his values.

“I stick to the things I believe in,” Murray explained to Fox News Digital. “Let’s just say a piece of material were to come across my desk, which has happened plenty of times over the last 22 years, that I don’t necessarily feel is what I believe or what I’m selling — then that’s not for me.”