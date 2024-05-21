George Santos Claims He Made $600k From Cameo, Despises Fame

Former U.S. Representative George Santos claimed he earned over $600,000 through Cameo and that he despises fame, he said in an exclusive interview with the New York Post published Tuesday.

Santos has been making headlines for reasons beyond his controversial exit from Congress. After being ousted from his position amid a cloud of accusations and charges related to deceit and campaign fraud, Santos embraced the spotlight in ways that contradict his claims of disliking fame, according to the New York Post. Santos has taken to social media and the celebrity video platform Cameo, where he’s been notably active.

George Santos has made $600K from Cameo— and other claims from The Post’s wild interview with lyin’ ex congressman https://t.co/w67My1eyOI pic.twitter.com/oW8eneZ6NE — New York Post (@nypost) May 21, 2024

Despite his protests of preferring anonymity, Santos claimed in an interview with the New York Post that since his Dec. 6 Congressional exit, he’s generated substantial income, claiming over $600,000 from Cameo requests alone.

In the interview, Santos expressed a nostalgic longing for his anonymous past, reminiscing about simpler times when he could move through public spaces unrecognized.

“I don’t enjoy it, believe it or not. Here’s something about me that most people have wrong: If I had to either stay being an anonymous person, [or have] all this attention, I would have loved to stay anonymous,” he told the New York Post. “You know why? Now I know what I lost. You don’t know until you lose it. And I love the fact that I could wear baggy, fucked-up sweatpants, like an old t-shirt and go to the supermarket and nobody knew who the fuck I was.”

Santos also revealed he has declined certain Cameo requests he deemed inappropriate or offensive, despite his need for income. (RELATED: George Santos Announces He Will Challenge GOP Congressman In Primary)

“I’ve declined people saying sexual things [like], ‘X has the biggest, best wiener in town, find him on Hinge. Or very antisemitic stuff,” Santos explained. “I’m never gonna’ read that,” said Santos, who once described himself as “Jew-ish.” “There’s no amount of money that’s going to [get] me to say something like that.”

Santos is currently facing a 23-count federal indictment, with charges including embezzlement and identity fraud, to which he has pleaded not guilty, according to New York Post. Despite the serious legal challenges ahead, Santos appears focused on the present, actively engaging with his online persona and distancing himself from thoughts of his upcoming trial.

“I’m not there, my head’s not there,” Santos said, New York Post reported. “I’m focusing on the ‘right now.’ And the ‘right now’ is putting up my defense and going through the process in the most respectful manner possible.”