Country Music Star Hardy Hospitalized For ‘Panic Attacks’ Due To Tour Bus Crash

Country music star Hardy is taking a break from performing to focus on his health, according to an Instagram post.

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the cancellation of his upcoming shows as he was hospitalized after experiencing panic attacks.

In a message posted on his social media, Hardy explained the reasons behind his decision.

“I need to be honest with everyone for a second. I’ve been dealing with some serious anxiety since the bus accident last year and over the last two weeks, it has taken control of my life. It’s caused me to suffer many panic attacks which have landed me in the hospital,” he wrote. (RELATED: Musician Grimes Says She Was Hospitalized For A Panic Attack)

The “What They Make Backroads For” singer acknowledged the need to take care of his mental health. Hardy expressed his desire to focus on his well-being for the sake of his loved ones and his dedicated fans. Due to this, he announced the cancellation of his Oct. 5 and 7 shows, and fans who purchased his tour tickets can get a refund. He also rescheduled his Georgia Rodeo show to April 2024.

Hardy ended the post with a note of positivity.

“My plan is to be back and focused on October 12th. Thank you for understanding, see you soon,” he said.

The bus crash took place in October 2022, while Hardy and his crew were returning from a show in Bristol, Tennessee. Following the accident, he shared the news on Instagram, revealing that he and others had sustained injuries, and they were taken to the hospital.