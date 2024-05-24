‘Stupid Attitude’: Ana Navarro Slams Latinos Who Support Trump’s Immigration Policy

CNN political commentator Ana Navarro criticized Hispanic people who support former President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, suggesting it is “stupid” to do so.

Trump has decreased his deficit with President Joe Biden among black and Hispanic Americans across six swing states, a recent New York Times/Siena College poll found. Navarro, on “CNN Newsroom With Jim Acosta,” seemed to suggest Trump will not “care” about Latinos’ immigration status in terms of deportation. (RELATED: Bronx Voters Tell Fox News Host Trump’s Rally Will ‘Bring Light To The Hood’)

“People already know the guy’s a misogynist, they already know he’s a racist, they already know he says divisive things,” Navarro said. “And they seem not to take him literally or seriously. They think it’s kind of part of a clown act, entertainment.”

WATCH:

“This is the truth and you and I know this as Latinos,” Navarro told host Jim Acosta. “There are some Latino immigrants who forget they came here as immigrants and who want to shut the door behind them, and who think being anti-immigrant somehow is going to make them pass as more American, pass as whatever. And that’s a very stupid attitude to have because what folks don’t realize is that when the guy drives thousands of miles to go hunt down Latinos in a Walmart, in Texas, he doesn’t care when you came here, he doesn’t care what your accent is. What he’s looking for is, does it look like me, does it sound like me? That’s what he’s looking for. So when people are anti-something, they’re not asking for your papers. They’re just anti that group.”

Fewer than 3% of likely Latino voters back amnesty for illegal immigrants, according to a 2023 poll conducted by Convention of States Action and The Trafalgar Group. A total of 43% of Hispanic adults ranked immigration as the top priority for the government to handle, surpassing 36% of white respondents, 29% of Asians and Pacific Islanders and 19% of black respondents sharing the same sentiment, according to an Associated Press (AP)-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll published in January.

Former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Press Secretary Jose Aristimuno also accused Trump in April of wanting to indiscriminately deport Latinos.

“Immigration matters. It all matters,” Aristimuno said. “Donald Trump said he wants mass deportations for Latinos. If you’re a Latino American watching Fox News today, he wants to deport you. He wants you out.”

