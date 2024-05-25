At Least 27 Dead After Major Fire At Indian Amusement Park

A fire at an amusement park in India claimed the lives of at least 27 people, including four children less than 12 years old, Saturday, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The fire occurred at an amusement park in Rajkot, Gujarat, according to the AP. Raju Bhargava, the police commissioner, confirmed the fire was under control and a rescue operation was in progress, according to the outlet. Police officer Vinayak Patel noted, however, that identifying the victims was complicated due to the condition of the bodies recovered from the scene, according to the outlet.

Authorities detained Yuvraj Singh Solanki, the owner of the amusement park, and the manager for questioning following the fire, according to the outlet. Investigations into the cause of the fire have started, with a focus on potential negligence which may have led to the tragedy, the outlet stated.

At least 27 people killed in fire at amusement park in western India, police say https://t.co/0PJDQVuUCK pic.twitter.com/zOg1XMTzFQ — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) May 25, 2024

“We will be registering an offense for negligence and the deaths which have occurred. Further investigation will take place once we complete the rescue operation,” Bhargava said, the AP reported. (RELATED: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies After Trying To Save Dog From House Fire, Uncle Says: REPORT)

Firefighters actively cleared debris from around structures with collapsed tin roofs, which media reports indicated housed bowling, go-carting and trampoline facilities, according to the AP. The amusement park was reportedly crowded with families when the fire broke out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his distress over the incident on social media, extending his condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

“Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones,” Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Prayers for the injured. The local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected.”