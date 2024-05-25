Two-Time PGA Tour Winner Grayson Murray Dead At 30

Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died Saturday at the age of 30, the PGA Tour announced.

Murray’s death was confirmed with an official statement on the PGA Tour website. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan expressed sorrow over his death, emphasizing the profound loss felt across the sport.

“We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” Monahan said. “The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

“I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play,” Commissioner Monahan continued. “They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.”

Murray clinched his second PGA Tour title at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii, a significant milestone in his career. Known for his formidable golfing skills since childhood, Murray enjoyed early successes, including three consecutive Callaway Junior World Championships from 2006 to 2008, the PGA Tour announcement stated. His talent was obvious when he made his first cut on the Korn Ferry Tour at just 16, making him one of the youngest players to achieve this feat, according to the announcement.

Murray honed his skills at Wake Forest University, East Carolina University and Arizona State University, where his academic and athletic pursuits prepared him for a pivotal moment in 2016. A sponsor’s exemption allowed him to enter a Korn Ferry Tour event near his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina, bringing him into the professional spotlight, PGA Tour added. Murray’s victory at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship later that year secured him full status on the PGA Tour for the 2016-17 season. (RELATED: Police Reveal New Footage Of Them Arresting World’s Top Ranked Golfer Scottie Scheffler)

In 2017, Murray won the Barbasol Championship, earning a two-year exemption through the 2019 PGA Tour season and finishing 66th in the FedExCup, according to PGA Tour. Although he faced challenges in the following seasons, his determination led to a resurgence on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023, during which he won two championships and earned a return to the PGA Tour.

Murray’s playoff victory at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii propelled him to a career-high 46th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Murray was engaged to Christiana Ritchie, whom he met during the American Express tournament in 2021, according to Golf Monthly. After the Dec. 11, 2023 proposal, the couple were reportedly planning to get married in Pinehurst, North Carolina in 2024.