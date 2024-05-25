Nicki Minaj Appears To Be Arrested At Airport After Police Allegedly Find Drugs In Luggage

Nicki Minaj appeared to be arrested Saturday by police at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, as seen in a video the rap artist posted of her interaction with police.

Minaj, 41, streamed live to Instagram as she could be heard exchanging words and attempting to resolve the matter.

Minaj was detained for trying to leave the country while in “possession of soft drugs, which is prohibited,” according to USA Today, citing a statement by the Dutch Military Police.

“They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show,” Minaj wrote to her Instagram page. “They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now saying they’re waiting on customs,” she said.

Minaj continued documenting the exchange with authorities and airport representatives.

“This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal,” she posted to her Instagram account.

Minaj appeared to be detained after the three-minute video was streamed. A police officer could be heard explaining to her that she was detained “because you’re carrying drugs.” She protested, saying, “I’m not carrying drugs. I need a lawyer present.”

The officer subsequently told her to get into the officer’s vehicle. Another officer could be heard saying, “We’ll get (you to) the next show,” to which she replied, “You’re talking about my show? What about it?” (RELATED: Nicki Minaj Abruptly Cancels Concert On Doctor’s Orders)

Minaj later posted a series of updates to X (formerly Twitter), in addition to the broadcasts shared on Instagram.

“Now they said I have to go 5 mins away to make a statement about my security to the police precinct,” she wrote on X.

She also detailed the situation to her fans as it played out.

“They didn’t know I was planning for them just like they were planning for me. Me filming every single thing made them really mad,” she noted.

She followed up, writing, “😩 now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down.”

Minaj was only detained briefly before authorities released her without incident, the BBC reported.

Her concert was reportedly delayed as a result.