Nicki Minaj Angrily Tosses Object Back Into Crowd After Narrowly Evading Injury

Nicki Minaj narrowly evaded injury after a fan threw something at her while she was on stage, and the star wasted no time angrily tossing it back.

A fan-shared video showed the star performing her hit song, “Starships” on stage in Detroit, when suddenly something was hurled right at her. The famous singer swatted it away, just as it flew right at her face. She was visibly upset about how close she had come to being hit. The video showed her walking toward the object before she picked it up. She wound up hard before she angrily and aggressively threw the object back toward the fan.

My girl wind up is mean. She said find you somebody else to play with @NICKIMINAJ #GagCityDetroit was little tho 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/p5YAVMLfPA — khalid (@khaliddy) April 22, 2024

Minaj’s throw was a hard one, and it was clear that she was completely unimpressed by the whole situation that was unfolding.

She made it clear she wasn’t going to stand still while this continued, and there was nothing further tossed toward the stage.

Minaj’s high-powered throw-back divided social media users. Many were proud of how she handled the situation, and said this would hopefully deter fans from throwing things on stage in the future. Others slammed Minaj for acting out of anger, and noted that she could have caused injury to an innocent fan.

While many agreed it was inappropriate for fans to throw anything on stage, the same crowd criticized the star for repeating the same behavior and suggested she may be facing a lawsuit over the matter.

It’s not immediately clear what the object thrown at Minaj was.

This incident comes on the heels of a slew of other on-stage incidents that have unfolded recently. (RELATED: ‘My Lawyer Will Be Calling’: Luke Bryan Falls On Stage)

Bebe Rexha’s eye was injured when a fan threw their phone at her, Drake had a phone tossed at him and Cardi B narrowly avoided charges after a fan tossed a drink at her and she threw her microphone back at them in an angry manner.