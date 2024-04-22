Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Angrily Tosses Object Back Into Crowd After Narrowly Evading Injury

Nicki Minaj throws something into crowd after it narrowly hits her in the head, Twitter, Khalid

[Screenshot/Public/Twitter/Khalid]

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Nicki Minaj narrowly evaded injury after a fan threw something at her while she was on stage, and the star wasted no time angrily tossing it back.

A fan-shared video showed the star performing her hit song, “Starships” on stage in Detroit, when suddenly something was hurled right at her. The famous singer swatted it away, just as it flew right at her face. She was visibly upset about how close she had come to being hit. The video showed her walking toward the object before she picked it up. She wound up hard before she angrily and aggressively threw the object back toward the fan.

Minaj’s throw was a hard one, and it was clear that she was completely unimpressed by the whole situation that was unfolding.

She made it clear she wasn’t going to stand still while this continued, and there was nothing further tossed toward the stage.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 14: Nicki Minaj performs onstage during iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 at State Farm Arena on December 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Nicki Minaj performs onstage during iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2023 at State Farm Arena on December 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Nicki Minaj presents the Artist of the Year award onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj presents the Artist of the Year award onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Minaj’s high-powered throw-back divided social media users. Many were proud of how she handled the situation, and said this would hopefully deter fans from throwing things on stage in the future. Others slammed Minaj for acting out of anger, and noted that she could have caused injury to an innocent fan.

While many agreed it was inappropriate for fans to throw anything on stage, the same crowd criticized the star for repeating the same behavior and suggested she may be facing a lawsuit over the matter.

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Nicki Minaj attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Nicki Minaj attends the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

Nicki Minaj attends the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj accepts the Gamechanger Award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard)

Nicki Minaj accepts the Gamechanger Award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard

It’s not immediately clear what the object thrown at Minaj was.

This incident comes on the heels of a slew of other on-stage incidents that have unfolded recently. (RELATED: ‘My Lawyer Will Be Calling’: Luke Bryan Falls On Stage)

Bebe Rexha’s eye was injured when a fan threw their phone at her, Drake had a phone tossed at him and Cardi B narrowly avoided charges after a fan tossed a drink at her and she threw her microphone back at them in an angry manner.