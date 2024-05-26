Rep. Byron Donalds Blasts Joy Reid, Says ‘MSNBC Is Using’ Her After She Called Him A Black MAGA Prop

Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds hit back at MSNBC host Joy Reid after she claimed he is being used by the GOP because he is black during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”

Reid made the accusation Friday after Donalds attended former President Donald Trump’s rally Thursday in the Bronx, claiming he is “the black guy that Republicans love to roll out as fake proof that black people, the blacks, are just MAGA, they’re MAGA.”

“It’s a joke and just as credible as when they pretended they were gonna make that guy speaker of the House, ’cause they weren’t going to do that either,” she added. (RELATED: Joy Reid Suggests Putin Purposely Targeted Brittney Griner Because She’s A ‘Black Queer Celebrity’)

Donalds responded during his interview with Shannon Bream on Fox News, who asked if Reid was “making more of a statement about Republicans or about [Donalds].”

“First of all, I find Joy’s comments to be nothing more than crabs in a barrel,” he said. “Just because I have a different viewpoint, different way of looking at the world, different politics, now all of a sudden I’m being used? You can make an argument that MSNBC is using her, but I’m gonna move on.”

WATCH: @RepDonaldsPress on Trump's pitch to Black and Latino voters.

“We’re looking at expanding the political map, not shrinking it based upon race or anything else because that’s what Joy Reid and Joe Biden and the rest of them wanna do. They want to shrink the political map based upon previous dogma and racial lines,” he said, referring to President Joe Biden’s loss of black support. “That is not what President Trump’s focus is. His focus is on all of America.”

Biden’s support among black voters has taken a sharp downward turn over the current election cycle. A Wall Street Journal poll revealed 30 percent of black voters indicated they would “probably or definitely vote” for the former president in November.

