‘A Little Creepy’: Joy Reid Links Desire To Have Kids To ‘Slavery’, White Supremacist Conspiracy

MSNBC host Joy Reid attacked Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama on social media Monday after the former Auburn coach defended a ruling on in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

Tuberville praised the Alabama Supreme Court’s Feb. 16 ruling while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference(CPAC) last week, saying “we need to have more kids,” according to USA Today. “The United States has a population of north of 327 million people,” Reid said in a video posted on the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok. “Why do we need more kids?” (RELATED: ‘A Land Of Subjects And Citizens’: Joy Reid Claims ‘The Right Doesn’t Want’ Kids To Learn American History)

The Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos resulting from successful IVF procedures would be viewed as unborn children during a case involving three families suing a medical facility that destroyed the embryos.

“I mean, your party, Senator Tuberville, is the one screaming that 10 million immigrants, which I don’t even know that that number even makes any sense because it doesn’t, have streamed into the country since Joe Biden has been president, and you’re claiming that that’s too many people, that if more people come into the southern border, this is some sort of crisis, because we — we got too many people, and we’ve gotten no more space, and we can’t afford more people, but now you’re saying we need more kids?” Reid continued. “Can you explain who’s the we and what’s the purpose?”

The ruling caused some medical centers to pause IVF, as state officials moved to protect the procedure in the wake of the ruling. Tuberville posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade “allowed states to make their own rulings about life.”

WATCH:



“Each and every Alabamian has the right to make their voice heard about these deeply personal issues at the ballot box,” Tuberville said in a follow-up post. “I believe every life is a gift and is worth protecting.”

“Alabama was a slave state and the mandate of the planter class in Alabama was for black women to produce more kids because those kids were property, and they could work more kids and make more money on their plantations,” Reid said in her video. “Are you saying the state of Alabama needs more kids because you think that those populations will include people who are maybe destitute and desperate enough if you kick out the immigrants, like a lot of you all want to do, and you could make them do the work that the migrants are doing now? Does that kind of sound slavery-ish? Is the state of Alabama the we? And is that the why?”

Reid then suggested Tuberville was pushing the “great replacement” theory by calling for people to have more children. (RELATED: ‘They Literally Cannot Win’: MSNBC Host Says Grammys Signaled ‘Total Defeat’ For Conservatives In ‘Culture Wars’)

“I mean, you also a white guy,” Reid said. “Are you saying the we is white folks need more kids? Is this like a great replacement thing where you’re concerned that there’s not enough white people in the population versus the growth of the Latino population and the black population and the Asian American population, and so the we is white people need to make white women have more kids, and that’s the we, and that’s the why? Because it’s a little creepy. Little Handmaid’s Tale, don’t you think?”

Tuberville re-posted a tweet featuring Reid’s video on X, with a one-sentence response.

“Being attacked by Joy Reid is a badge of honor,” he said.

