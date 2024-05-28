‘Unconstitutional’: Letitia James Slapped With Lawsuit Over Alleged Censorship Of Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers

Two pregnancy centers and a pro-life nonprofit alleged in a Tuesday lawsuit that Democratic Attorney General Letitia James illegally attempted to censor speech about the abortion reversal pill.

James filed a lawsuit against 11 pregnancy centers in May, alleging that they were spreading “misleading” information to pregnant women about progesterone, which is a supplement that has been used as a way to reverse the effects of a chemical abortion. In response, the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, Gianna’s House and Options Care Center filed a retaliatory suit, arguing that James was abusing her power to “censor” pro-lifers’ speech by stopping them from discussing the abortion reversal pill with women, calling the effort “unconstitutional,” according to the complaint. (RELATED: Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry Signs Bill Classifying Abortion Pills As Controlled Substances)

“Having cited some of these studies in her lawsuit against other pro-life pregnancy centers in state court, the Attorney General knows full well that the contested statements about progesterone treatment are supported by research but has targeted centers that tell women about this option because of the centers’ pro-life viewpoint and the content of their speech,” the lawsuit reads.

James stated that pro-life centers were engaging in “deceptive acts and practices” and that “abortions cannot be reversed,” according to a press release. She went on to allege that the centers had no “scientific proof” that progesterone safely reversed abortion pills and demanded in the lawsuit that the centers remove the information from their services.

Progesterone has been used for decades to prevent miscarriages and pro-life advocates say that the success rate of the pill is between 64-68%. The plaintiffs’ lawsuit argues that contrary to James’ claims, studies have shown that the protocol has been effective and safe for women, with one from 2018 finding that 48% of women who “underwent progesterone treatment within 72 hours after taking mifepristone” were able to have live births.

“Many women regret their abortions, and some seek to stop the effects of chemical abortion drugs before taking the second drug in the abortion drug process. Taking supplemental progesterone at that time can often save their baby’s life,” Gabriella McIntyre, legal counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom, which is representing the plaintiffs, said in a press release. “The New York attorney general, however, is doing everything she can to deny women the freedom to make that choice. Women should have the option to reconsider going through with an abortion, and the pro-life pregnancy centers we represent in this case truthfully inform them about that choice. We are urging the court to affirm the pregnancy centers’ freedom to tell interested women about this lawful, life-saving treatment.”

James’ office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.