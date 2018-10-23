Congress Postpones Interview With Rod Rosenstein

The Republican chairmen of two congressional committees are postponing an interview with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein scheduled for Wednesday.

“The Committees are unable to ask all questions of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein within the time allotted for tomorrow’s transcribed interview, therefore, the interview will be postponed,” said GOP Reps. Bob Goodlatte of Virginia and Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, the chairmen of the House Judiciary and House Oversight Committees, respectively.

Republicans have pressed Rosenstein for weeks to appear before the two committees to discuss his role in the Trump-Russia probe as well as reports that in May 2017 he offered to wear a wire in conversations with President Donald Trump.

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe claimed in memos written just after meetings with Rosenstein that the DOJ #2 offered to spy on Trump while also suggesting using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

Rosenstein has disputed McCabe’s claims, saying he was joking about wearing a wire. He has also claimed he never discussed deposing Trump.

Rosenstein’s denials have not satisfied some conservative Trump allies, including Republican Reps. Mark Meadows of North Carolina and Jim Jordan of Ohio. Meadows and Jordan, two top members of the House Freedom Caucus, have pressed Goodlatte and Gowdy to secure an interview with Rosenstein. (RELATED: Freedom Caucus Leaders Express Frustration Over Limits On Rod Rosenstein Interview)

They expressed frustration earlier in October over the arrangements made for Rosenstein’s scheduled interview. Goodlatte and Gowdy agreed that only they and the ranking Democrats on the Judiciary and Oversight Committees would attend the Rosenstein session.

Goodlatte and Gowdy said Tuesday that Rosenstein “has indicated his willingness” to testify “in the coming weeks” either behind closed doors or in a public setting.

