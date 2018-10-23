Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi Says Caravan Of Illegal Immigrants Is ‘Not Here Peacefully’ And Is Bringing Drugs And Gang Members With It

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said the caravan of illegal immigrants headed for the U.S. southern border is not coming “peacefully” and will leave chaotic criminal activity in its wake.

“Ultimately, they’re going to be arrested if they try to breach our country,” Bondi said on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday. “And that’s law and order. I’m a career prosecutor, as you know, Steve, and I’ve seen first-hand what comes into our country from Mexico, from China to Mexico, into our country.”

“The heroin, the fentanyl — all the drugs. The gang members. I’ve seen this as a prosecutor in Florida for years and years,” she continued. “We have to protect our borders and you’re looking at these people on the news breaking down that fence to get into Mexico. It’s violence and it’s got to stop.”

WATCH:

Bondi also criticized the caravan for putting children in harm’s way and said its actions show that the intentions are not peaceful. (RELATED: Laura Ingraham Says ‘Mobile Mob’ Of Migrants Is Massing To Overwhelm US Border Patrol)

“And the fact that they would even risk children being out there with them, that shows that they’re not here peacefully,” she added.

“We’ve seen them burning the American flag. They’re here to cause trouble — I can’t say that for all of them, of course. But we’ve got to protect our country, our citizens and our kids — from the drugs, from the human trafficking, from — that’s why we have borders and that’s why we have a vetting process in our country.”

