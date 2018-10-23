New Jersey Mom Prevented Possible School Shooting By Following ‘Gut Feeling’

Your first name

A New Jersey mom prevented a possible school shooting in Kentucky by contacting officials after getting a Facebook message.

The message was sent to Koeberle Bull from 20-year-old Dylan Jarrell, a man in Kentucky, on Oct. 17.

“It was really vulgar — he called my kids the N-word and hoped terrible things for them,” Bull said, Yahoo Lifestyle reported Monday.

Bull followed her “gut feeling” and called her local police and reported the incident after seeing a gun in Jarrell’s profile picture, Yahoo reported. She also posted a screenshot of the message on her personal page.

The New Jersey mom called an official with the Kentucky State Police once she found out where Jarrell was from, Fox 29 reported.

Police caught Jarrell as he was backing out of his driveway, according to Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders, Fox 29 reported. (RELATED: University Of Utah Track Star Killed In Shooting, Suspect Found Dead In Church)

Officials found “How to conduct a school shooting” in Jarrell’s internet search history, according to Yahoo.

“A firearm, over two hundred rounds of ammunition, a Kevlar vest, a 100-round high capacity magazine, and a detailed plan of attack were also discovered in Jarrell’s possession,” a press statement from the Kentucky State Police said Friday.

Jarrell admitted to sending racially motivated messages. He, however, pleaded not guilty Monday for making terroristic threats, Fox 29 reported.

Bull noted in a Facebook post on Oct. 18 that Jarrell “had a history of being mentally unstable including schizophrenia and depression.”

Jarrell is currently in the Shelby County Detention Center in Kentucky. He was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening and harassing communications, according to the police’s statement. The FBI questioned Jarrell in May surrounding social media threats to a Tennessee school.

Bull is the mother of three children ages 16, 11 and 8, Yahoo reported.

Kentucky State Police did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. Bull was attempted to be reached by Facebook messenger.

