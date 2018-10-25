National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd Says There Was Effort Within Agency To Oppose President Trump

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd claimed there were internal efforts within the U.S. Border Patrol to oppose President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda, dating back to 2016.

“Well, what we know is back in March of 2016 when Border Patrol agents endorsed President Trump, there was a huge backlash from management within the agency,” Judd said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday. The council is the union for Border Patrol and is tasked with representing employees within the agency.

“In fact, the deputy commissioner at the time in March and this was witnessed by several individuals, he called me and asked me to rescind my endorsement,” Judd said.

Judd initially didn’t say the person’s name until host Brian Kilmeade asked who approached him. (RELATED: Border Patrol Agent: A Wall Would Make It Easier For Us To Do Our Jobs)

WATCH:

“That person has since been the political appointee of the president and we know that they just didn’t support the president,” he added.

“So if you look at the current situation under the Flores settlement agreement, we have to release children within 20 days unless we send them to state licensed facilities. There’s nothing in the settlement agreement that says we can’t send parents to state licensed facilities as well,” he said. “And that’s what the agency should have been working on all the way back in 2017.”

Judd revealed the identity of the man who approached him as the commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Kevin McAleenan.

“It’s Commissioner McAleenan,” he said. “If you look at it, I’m floored that that happened, but again, that’s the politics of the issue. Unfortunately the person that chose Commissioner McAleenan was not the president himself.”

