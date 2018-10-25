French Pres Criticized For Evicting Press Corp

French President Emmanuel Macron is getting criticized by the country’s presidential press association for following through with a plan to longer allow journalists to use their longstanding offices outside the Elysee Palace.

“At a time (the press) is attacked from all fronts, this unilateral decision is incomprehensible and unacceptable,” their statement said, according to Bloomberg.

It went on to accuse the president of “trampling on a tradition of transparency” and said that it “harms freedom of the press.” (RELATED: Macron Leaves Thumbprint On President Trump In G7 Handshake Showdown)

Late on Wednesday, Macron’s office announced their plan to evict journalists covering him from their long-standing office located at the Elysee Palace.

Many, including the press association, accused the president’s office of using this as a way to stifle the media.

Bloomberg reported that Macron’s team issued a statement saying, “This new press room will offer improved working conditions for a greater number of journalists.”

Follow Mike on Twitter.