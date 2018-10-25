Chairman Of Minnesota’s DFL Party Doesn’t Believe Monahan

The chairman of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party announced on Wednesday that he does not believe Karen Monahan, the woman who accused Congressman Keith Ellison of domestic violence.

WATCH:

“I support Karen bringing her allegations forward, and I support there being an investigation into those,” Ken Martin stated. “We took them seriously. We conducted an outside independent investigation, and that investigation showed that they did not substantiate her claims of domestic abuse, and so I don’t believe her. I believe our investigation,” he continued.

Monahan accused Ellison of domestic abuse months ago. She went as far as to release medical records but has refused to release an alleged video of her being abused, citing her being in a state of undress in the video.

As a result of her not being willing to share the tape, the investigation into the claims came back as unsubstantiated.

Despite Monahan’s allegations, Ellison is running for Minnesota Attorney General against Republican Doug Wardlow. Wardlow now has a seven-point lead over Ellison after their debate over the weekend with the election only two weeks away. (RELATED: Keith Ellison Points To Allegations Against President Trump To Defend Himself)

