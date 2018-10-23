Karen Monahan Breaks Silence On Ellison Domestic Violence Allegations

Karen Monahan, the ex-girlfriend of Congressman Keith Ellison, broke her silence about her accusations of domestic abuse against him on Tucker Carlson’s show Tuesday night.

Despite the allegations, Ellison is running for Minnesota Attorney General against Doug Wardlow. Wardlow now has a seven-point lead over Ellison after their debate over the weekend.

WATCH:

“Andrew Parker, do you think the democratic organization in Minnesota investigated this in a legitimate way? These claims?” Carlson asked.

“No, it wasn’t legitimate at all. Any objective review of it would reach the same conclusion. The Democratic National Committee kicked it to the DFL party in the state of Minnesota, who hired their lawyer to investigate their candidate for attorney general,” Parker responded. “Not just their candidate, Tucker, for attorney general, but across the left, for the Democratic Party, a leader of the Progressive movement, not just in Minnesota, but nationally the vice chair of the Democratic National Committee.”

Carlson then asked Monahan if the alleged video existed, and she confirmed its existence.

“Well the public will not have a chance to see it. That is my pain, and for something like that, for everybody look at and ogle over, something that very traumatizing for me, absolutely not. I would not allow the public to see it. If and when I decide to show it to somebody, it will be in my time. This is a process,” Monahan stated. (RELATED: What Happened To The DNC Investigation Of Keith Ellison’s Alleged Domestic Abuse?)

“And just to find the courage to come out and break my silence, as I said, knowing the backlash that I would get an knowing that this is a journey that I would walk pretty much on my own, it took [a] tremendous amount of courage,” she continued. “And I have to face the same fears that so many others who have been victimized faced when they decided to either share their story or not share their story.”

