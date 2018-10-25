People Can’t Stop Talking About This Upcoming Political Movie. Watch The Trailer Here

Your first name

A new trailer was released Thursday for “The Front Runner.”

The plot of the film, according to the YouTube description, is, “American Senator Gary Hart’s presidential campaign in 1988 is derailed when he’s caught in a scandalous love affair.”

Hart’s presidential run was a bit before I was even born, but judging from this trailer, it’s going to be a legit movie. Give it a watch below.

I’m a huge Hugh Jackman fan. The dude’s movies are always outstanding. I’m not sure there’s a person alive who disagrees. Wolverine wouldn’t be the same character without him. (RELATED: ‘The Last Ship’ Returns For Its Final Season With A Bang. Here’s What Happened [SPOILERS])

View this post on Instagram OK. #throwbackthursday @dafnekeen A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Aug 16, 2018 at 5:30am PDT

I also am a huge sucker for films that revolve around politics. Add that into the mix with Jackman, and you can just take the money out of my wallet right now.

You can catch “The Front Runner” in theaters November 21.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter