Mail Bomb Suspect Has Been Identified As Cesar Sayoc Jr

The 56-year-old man who has been arrested for sending mail bombs to Democratic politicians has been identified as Cesar Sayoc Jr.

Sayoc, who resides in Aventura, Florida, north of Miami, was arrested Friday. He is suspected of sending at least 12 potential explosive devices to several Democratic politicians, including President Obama, the Clintons, California Rep. Maxine Waters and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. (RELATED: Pipe Bombs Sent To High-Profile Democrats, CNN Headquarters)

Packages were also sent to billionaire financier George Soros and to the New York headquarters of CNN. The package sent to CNN was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who is an analyst for MSNBC.

Sayoc has a criminal history that includes charges for grand theft and felony distribution of steroids, according to publicly available records.

Sayoc was also charged in August 2002 with threatening “to throw, place, project or discharge” a destructive device.

Sayoc, whose race is listed as white in public records, also started a business called Native American Catering & Vending in September 2016.

He is listed on Nexis as a registered Republican. Photos of his van taken outside of an AutoZone store in nearby Plantation, Fla. showed it covered in what appeared to be pro-Trump stickers. (RELATED: Bombing Suspect’s Van Appears To Be Covered In Trump Stickers)

