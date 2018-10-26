Diddy Reveals How He Spent Summer Vacations. The Answer Might Surprise You [VIDEO]

Diddy opened up about the inspiration for one of the drinks in his line of adult beverages, sharing that it came from the summers he spent as a kid with the Amish in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

“I came up with this when I was a child staying with an Amish family,” the 48-year-old rapper/actor — born Sean Combs — shared Thursday during his appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” (RELATED: Diddy: ‘We Don’t Really Give A F–k About Trump’)

WATCH:

“My mother used to send me away for the Fresh Air Fund. Now I had a great time with this Amish family,” he added, before Ellen asked how long he had stayed with the family and how old he was when all of this happened.

Diddy continued, “I was like maybe eight. My mother used to drop me off to them in the summer. I did three years. But you know they don’t have any electricity, no television, no phone.”

The audience at this point was audibly laughing and the host had to stop the performer to share with him that the reason why was because they thought it was all a joke and that he was “not telling the truth.”

“Oh! Hold on. Hold on,” Combs responded. “I’m serious. No, no I stayed with the Amish family… horse and buggy and everything. No phone. I couldn’t speak to my mother.”

“I know she was cool with that. But I wasn’t. I wasn’t,” he added. “And as a hobby, something to pass the time, us children used to go … we used to pick berries, raspberries and black raspberries. And that’s how I came up with the flavor.”